Funko Fusion Has Released The Wicked Movie Pack 3

Funko Fusion has even more Wicked references for you, and the second movie isn't even out yet, as Wicked Movie Pack 3 is available now

New DLC offers Elphaba, Glinda, and Fiyero costumes, perfect for online co-op adventures.

Available on PlayStation, Xbox, and Steam, this pack is a must-have for Wicked fans.

Funko Fusion lets you explore iconic franchises with 60+ unique playable characters.

10:10 Games have released more Wicked content for Funko Fusion today, as Wicked Movie Pack 3 is available right now. Players can now download the latest DLC pack with three more costumes straight from the movie, giving you new options for Elphaba, Glinda, and Fiyero. We have more details here as the pack will run you $5.

Wicked Movie Pack 3

The Wicked Movie Pack 3 brings fan-favorite characters Glinda, Elphaba, and Fiyero decked out in their iconic looks from Shiz University to the action-adventure game as playable characters. Available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam for $4.99, the pack includes:

Elphaba (Shiz) Playable Character

Glinda (Shiz) Playable Character

Fiyero Playable Character

Scoring this new pack means players can pay tribute to where these characters met and their stories began. Grab up to three friends and jump into the online co-op mode as Elphaba, Glinda, Fiyero or any Funko Fusion character to make crossovers between your favorite characters, fuse your fandoms, and create the wickedest squad around!

Funko Fusion

Funko Fusion is a third-person action game that's all about celebrating fandom. Play with some of your favorite characters from across TV, movies, games, and comics, and explore handcrafted worlds inspired by Jurassic World, Back to the Future, JAWS, The Thing, Chucky, Battlestar Galactica, Hot Fuzz, The Umbrella Academy, Five Nights at Freddy's, Masters of the Universe, Invincible, and many more! Select, unlock, and play with 60+ unique playable characters from more than 20 fan-favorite franchises, all lovingly recreated in Funko Pop! form. Each character has their own weapons and special moves, and some characters have unique skills for solving puzzles and finding secrets. Explore your favorite franchises in video game form, relive memorable moments, and play through a unique story that ties them all together! Shoot, blast, and whack enemies in ranged and melee combat. Craft gadgets and items to give yourself an advantage or to unlock hidden areas.

