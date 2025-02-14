Posted in: 10:10 Games, Funko Fusion, Games, Skybound Entertainment, Video Games | Tagged: funko, Universal Monsters

Funko Fusion Releases Universal Monsters Pack DLC

A brand new DLC pack has been released for Funko Fusion, as several characters from the Universal Monsters collection has been added

Article Summary Discover the new Universal Monsters Pack DLC for Funko Fusion, featuring iconic horror characters.

Playable characters include Dracula, Wolfman, Invisible Man, and Bride of Frankenstein.

Each character comes with unique weapons and unlockable skins, enhancing gameplay variety.

Funko Fusion offers 60+ characters from top franchises, celebrating fandom in an action-packed adventure.

10:10 Games have revealed a brand-new DLC addition for Funko Fusion, as they have added the Universal Monsters Pack. Its not the complete set of monsters, but you are getting some popular additions with The Wolfman, Dracula, The Invisible Man, and the Bride of Frankenstein. Hopefully, more will come, as it would be nice to have The Mummy and Frankenstein added to the mix. We have more details below along with some images and the trailer here, as the DLC pack is available on PC and consoles for $10.

Universal Monsters Pack

We're thrilled to bring you these icons of horror as playable characters. Each character comes with their own unique Ranged and Melee Weapons and additional unlockable skins in the form of the Deco and Black & White skins!

Dracula

Dracula Cane

Vampire Crossbow

The Bride of Frankenstein

Dead Flowers

Bandage Gun

The Invisible Man

Invisible Sword

Chemist's Cannon

The Wolf Man

Wolfman Cane

Furball Cannon

Funko Fusion

Funko Fusion is a third-person action game that's all about celebrating fandom. Play with some of your favorite characters from across TV, movies, games, and comics, and explore handcrafted worlds inspired by Jurassic World, Back to the Future, JAWS, The Thing, Chucky, Battlestar Galactica, Hot Fuzz, The Umbrella Academy, Five Nights at Freddy's, Masters of the Universe, Invincible, and many more! Select, unlock, and play with 60+ unique playable characters from more than 20 fan-favorite franchises, all lovingly recreated in Funko Pop! form. Each character has their own weapons and special moves, and some characters have unique skills for solving puzzles and finding secrets. Explore your favorite franchises in video game form, relive memorable moments, and play through a unique story that ties them all together! Shoot, blast, and whack enemies in ranged and melee combat. Craft gadgets and items to give yourself an advantage or to unlock hidden areas.

