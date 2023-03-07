Funko Games Announces Multiple Disney Board Games For Spring 2023 Funko Games revealed multiple new titles on the way tied to Disney and Pixar as they have a bunch of options coming out this Spring.

Funko Games just revealed multiple new board game titles for Disney, as they are populating the Spring with some interesting choices. Included in the mix of titles are all-new titles such as Disney Animated, Disney Villains Sinister Spoons, and Disney and Pixar's – Cars Launch 'N' Race. All of these are being added in time for the company's 100th Anniversary. They've also revealed Something Wild! Disney Mickey Mouse Card Game – Steamboat Willie for people who love the series, and a new set of Pop! Puzzles for various Disney and Pixar films. We got more info on all of them for you below.

Disney Animated Game

Work together like the team at the famous Walt Disney Animation Studios to create movie magic! Produce five classic Disney films using detailed background art, vibrant paint colors, and lively sound to bring cherished stories to life on the screen. But watch out! The infamous Villains of your feature films will rush your deadlines and create all the calamity they can. As a team, you'll use the strengths of the Animation Studio—Heart, Focus, Inspiration, Grit, and Teamwork—to vanquish the Villains and finish your films in time!

Disney Villains Sinister Spoons Game

An uproarious party game of unleashing your inner Villain! Have a game night inspired by Maleficent, Jafar, Captain Hook, and Ursula. Shout out their famous catchphrases, and match other players with high fives, sword fights, and other villainous actions. Then race to grab a spoon and score! Evil-laugh your way to victory in this fiendish frenzy!

Disney and Pixar's Cars Launch 'N' Race Game

Launch your fast-driving friends from Pixar's "Cars" films on a fun and friendly race. Whoever finishes four laps first wins! But watch out! Too much speed can send them crashing through Tail Light Caverns—and on a wild ride back to the checkered flag! Play head-to-head against one opponent, or team up and speed to the finish together!

Something Wild! Disney Mickey Mouse Card Game – Steamboat Willie

Description: A fast-paced, light card game for the whole family! Featuring a collectible Steamboat Willie Pop! figure, as well as memorable characters from the iconic animated film. Play Character Cards in sets and runs to score points. Power Cards add fun new twists to the classic card gameplay. Combine with other Something Wild! games to add more characters, Pop! figures, and Powers to your game!

Pop! Puzzles – Disney Encanto, Disney Alice in Wonderland, Disney Beauty and the Beast

Piece together your favorite Pop! characters. Our puzzles feature Funko Pop! stylized artwork featuring an original illustration inspired by your favorite Disney films. Each 500-piece puzzle has a glare-free matte finish, precise interlocking fit, and ribbon-cut pieces for a great puzzling experience! All Pop! Puzzles are 18" x 24" in size, and are sold separately.