Funko Games Drops More Info On Two Disney Board Games

Funko Games revealed new details for two Disney board games with the Happiest Day Game and Return Of The Headless Horseman Game. First off, there's a new edition of the Happiest Day Game as you're getting to roam around the Magic Kingdom Park, with a tabletop experience that takes the game and puts it in the middle of one of the company's most iconic locations. The game will run you $25, but it has yet to get a proper release date beyond "soon." Meanwhile, Return Of The Headless Horseman sounds much like you think, as you relive the iconic animated feature trying to get Icabod across the bridge before the Headless Horseman catches him. You can get the game on Amazon right now for $25, but it will be released in stores on September 22nd, ahead of Halloween.

Disney Happiest Day Game: Magic Kingdom Park Edition It's a delightful game of sharing and discovery! Visit exciting attractions, meet cherished characters, and experience magical moments throughout Magic Kingdom Park. Along the way, you'll share your favorite ways to spend the day. When Tinker Bell reaches the top of the castle, the game board magically transforms from day to night! It's an enchanting adventure every time you play! Detailed figures of Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Goofy, and Pluto in special park-touring outfits!

Gorgeously illustrated double-sided game board immerses you in the beauty of Magic Kingdom park.

3D Cinderella Castle that Tinker Bell "flies" over to signal the transformation of the park from day to night.

Dozens of beloved characters, attractions, and charming questions that spark player's memories and bring joy to the whole family

Disney Return of the Headless Horseman Game After midnight in Sleepy Hollow, the town comes to life with spooky sounds and creepy creatures! Ichabod is frightened and needs your help! Work together to get him to the covered bridge before the Headless Horseman heads him off! It's a family game of frightful fun! Brings to life the ghost story from Disney's animated classic The Legend of Sleepy Hollow!

Includes Ichabod and the Headless Horseman figures with dynamic poses.

Cooperative play gets the family working together to help Ichabod reach the covered bridge.

Spin the tree to draw more cards! Then put Ichabod on the tree for a frightful ride!

Adjustable gameplay to fit your family—you can reduce the strategy or make the game more challenging!