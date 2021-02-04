G Fuel & Logic Partner Up For A Bobby Boysenberry Flavor

G Fuel announced a brand new partnership this week as they will team with Logic to release the Bobby Boysenberry flavor. According to the info the company released, this new flavor is going to be sweet, tart, and juicy, which you'll be able to purchase in both powdered form in 40-serving tubs and limited-edition collector's boxes, which include one 40-serving tub and one 16 oz Bobby Boy shaker cup, which you can see below. This particular flavor will be sugar-free and packed with antioxidants from 18 different fruit extracts, with a single serving only being 15 calories with 140mg of caffeine. Those go on sale on the company's website on February 17th.

Meanwhile, people in the U.S. will be able to snag the flavor in 16oz cans on the company's website in early April.The canned version will have zero calories and contain 300mg of caffeine. More than likely it will only be made available for a short time once they hit the stores, so if you're a fan, you'll need to be quick on the buy. We got a couple quotes below about the new flavor.

"I'm beyond excited to announce my official flavor in partnership with G Fuel. As a passionate gamer and a fan of G Fuel, this flavor is yet another amazing moment for my career and fans," said Logic. "Logic is a prolific artist who selflessly inspires peace, love, and positivity among his fans. We're humbled and honored to expand our five-year partnership and collaborate with him on producing G Fuel Bobby Boysenberry," said G Fuel Founder and CEO, Cliff Morgan. "This flavor is dedicated to all the Bobby Boy fans around the world who want increased energy and focus as they overcome obstacles and conquer challenges in both life and gaming."