G2 Esports Have Expanding The Company Into Music The global esports organization G2 Esports have expanded the company into music, releasing their first single "Detonate".

The minds behind esports organization G2 Esports have launched a brand new venture, as they are now producing music for people to enjoy. It's an interesting expansion, but weird as well, as the company is not forming its own music label, nor are they working with a label. They're just releasing music through the brand working with specific artists, the first one is a single called "Detonate" with Jeris Hohnson and Yokana, which came with a music video showing off the new team jersey. We have the video and more info on the single below.

"The track features hardcore gamer, metalhead, and TikTok sensation, Jeris Johnson alongside the talented Theresa Jarvis from English rock band Yonaka, based out of Brighton, on vocals. Telling powerful stories has always been at the forefront of G2's brand ethos, and "Detonate" embodies G2's relentless energy as it gears up for another entertaining and dominant year ahead. It is a further demonstration of how G2 Esports plan to expand within music, reinforcing the top-tier entertainment it delivers to its 45 million fans worldwide and celebrating the diversity and unity of the faces behind G2."

"I've been wanting to get my music involved in the gaming space for a while now, so when G2 first approached me about 'Detonate' it was an absolute no-brainer," said Jeris Johnson. "Been a gamer my entire life and still have dreams of making the soundtrack to a game at some point in the future. Rock music and gaming used to be one and the same, so I saw this as an opportunity to bring rock back into gaming in a meaningful way."

"It's an honor to be part of the new G2 anthem 'Detonate'. I love how gaming provides an outlet for people to let go and lose themselves in something just like music does. So being a part of this is important to me," said Theresa Jarvis.

"This track is our 2023 Esports anthem. It is to celebrate all the new upcoming stories being developed by all the awesome people that we have behind G2: the fans, players, creators, and staff. Jeris Johnson and Yonaka are rockstars in their own right and are the perfect artists to kick off the New Year for G2," said Alban Dechelotte, Managing Director of G2 Esports.