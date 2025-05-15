Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Galactic Civilizations IV, Stardock Entertainment

Galactic Civilizations IV Launches Version 3.0 Today

Galactic Civilizations IV has launched the new Version 30 update today for free, including Star Hyper Lanes and Fleet Supply

Article Summary Galactic Civilizations IV launches Version 3.0 with major gameplay and UI improvements for all players.

New Hyperlanes feature adds faster travel between stars while still offering free-form ship movement.

Fleet Supply system reduces micromanagement and highlights starship quality through civilization-wide limits.

Hundreds of user experience updates, including better textures and deeper civilization data screens, arrive.

Indie game developer and publisher Stardock Entertainment have released a new update for Galactic Civilizations IV today, as Version 3.o is available for everyone. This version of the game is absolutely free and available to download as we speak, as this version introduces UI updates and gameplay adjustments that have been needed for a hot minute, as well as several new mechanics, including Star Hyper Lanes and Fleet Supply. We have more details from the devs for you here.

Version 3.0

Hyperlanes: One of the defining features of the game is the free-form movement of ships on the map. Galactic Civilizations IV keeps the freeform movement but also now generates maps where groups of stars are connected by hyperlanes that drastically increase unit speed between stars.

Fleet Supply: To decrease micromanagement as well as make starship quality more distinct, the game now adds the concept of a civilization-wide fleet supply limit which can be increased by technology, events and other mechanics.

User Experience Revamp: While not a specific feature, Version 3.0 includes hundreds of small updates and improvements across the board. From new, higher resolution textures for ships to balance improvements to the new Civilization data screens which let players get insights into their civilizations.

Galactic Civilizations IV

In this space-based strategy game set in the 24th century, players take on the role of a leader of a spacefaring civilization tasked with exploring and colonizing the known universe. With an array of new features and improvements, Supernova offers an unparalleled 4X strategy experience for players of all skill levels. Galactic Civilizations IV: Supernova focuses heavily on replayability. Players can choose several different galaxy setup options, a different opponent to play against, and now with the AI-generated events and quests, each game will feel like an epic moment in the history of the galaxy.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!