Galactic Civilizations IV Releases Tales Of The Arnor DLC

Galactic Civilizations IV dropped a new DLC this week as Tales Of The Arnor brings with it a new civilization and a ton of new content

Discover over 100 new technologies, 40+ ship components, and 70+ planetary improvements to expand gameplay.

Dive into a fresh campaign exploring the origins of the Yor and the profound legacy of the Nyx.

Enjoy additional features like anomaly events, artifacts, crisis scenarios, and new civilization logos.

Indie game developer and publisher Stardock Entertainment has released a new DLC for Galactic Civilizations IV today as Tales of the Arnor is now live. The crux of the DLC is that they've added a new civilization to the mix, as you can now play The Nyx, who have their own systems and ways of doing things that will make the game more interesting. Plus, a lot of content has been included to expand the game in different ways, such as a new tech tree and a new origin story. We have the full dev notes below for you, as the content is available to purchase now for $13.

Galactic Civilizations IV – Tales of the Arnor

As The Nyx, players will have the chance to try out a completely new machine race civilization with a fully unique tech tree. There are over 100 new technologies like advanced drone warfare and influence manipulation, over 40 new ship components, and more than 70 new planetary improvements to craft. The Nyx use advanced technology to shape their empire and get access to Drone Carriers early, allowing players to strike quickly before rival Civilizations can defend. However The Nyx have weaknesses around food production and higher-tech advancements, Nyx players will need to rely on diplomatic and trade negotiations in order to achieve victory. They aren't just a new species; playing as The Nyx is a completely new experience for Galactic Civilizations IV that comes with its own unique strategies and challenges.

New Civilization: The Nyx – The Yor's Forgotten Ancestors

Before the Yor became the cold, calculating machines they are today, they existed in a different form—one of handcrafted, sentient constructs designed by the Iconians. The Nyx are the original machine race, representing what the Yor were before their rebellion. Their technology and philosophy are distinct, and their impact on the galaxy is profound.

A Fully Unique Tech Tree

For the first time since Galactic Civilizations II, we've built a civilization with a completely original tech tree from the ground up. The Nyx don't just reskin existing technologies—they play differently, think differently, and force players to adapt their strategy in new and exciting ways.

Over 100 New Technologies – From advanced drone warfare to powerful influence manipulation, the Nyx redefine how technology shapes an empire.

40+ Unique Ship Components – Their ships operate with specialized modules, making them unpredictable in battle.

70+ Planetary Improvements – Build a thriving machine empire with structures never seen before in Galactic Civilizations IV.

New Campaign: A Story Written in the Stars – The Yor's True Origins

For centuries, the galactic records have told a simple story: the Yor, once machine servants of the Iconians, gained sentience, rebelled, and took over their homeworld, Iconia. But what if that's not the full truth? The new Tales of the Arnor campaign mission takes players back to the origins of this fateful split. Witness the events that set the Yor on their path and decide for yourself who the true villains were.

Even More Content for Every Player

Even if you're not planning to jump into the campaign or play as the Nyx, Tales of the Arnor is packed with tons of new content that enhances every aspect of the game:

New Anomaly Events – Explore fresh mysteries and challenges scattered across the galaxy.

New Artifacts – Discover powerful relics with game-changing effects.

New Crisis Scenario – Tackle this galaxy-shaking event that will test your leadership.

New Civilization Logos – Customize your empire with fresh insignias and designs.

More Replayability, More Surprises – The universe has never been more alive!

