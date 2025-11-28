Posted in: Final Fantasy, Games, Mobile Games, Square Enix | Tagged: Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis, nier: Automata
Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis Launches 2B Incursion Event
Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis has a new NieR: Automata event underway, as you'll face off against the legendary 2B for some in-game items
Square Enix has launched a new event in Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis, as the game is getting a NieR: Automata crossover with the new 2B Incursion event. Running until January 7, 2026, you'll face the iconic android–YoRHA No. 2 Type B in the fight of your life, as you'll collect special items and themed gear for a limited time. You can see more in the trailer here with dev notes below, as we wish you luck over the nexxt six weeks to get everything./
2B Incursion
Players can now channel the iconic all-purpose battle android's look for Tifa and Yuffie: Battler Ensemble/Demon's Impetus (Tifa) and Savior Ensemble/Fatum Ex Machina (Yuffie) are obtainable through Draw Stamps for a limited time. Along with the exciting 2B-themed gear, the following limited-time in-game missions and rewards will also be available during the crossover for players to enjoy:
- 2B Incursion Event Panel Missions
- By clearing the 2B Incursion Event Panel Missions, players can obtain the following rewards and more:
- New Feature: 2B's Enemy Ability (Whirling Ravager)
- In-Game Home Wallpaper: "Glory to Mankind" featuring Tifa, Yuffie, Cloud.
- 2B Incursion Event Login Bonus: Log in during the campaign period to get up to 3,000 Blue Crystals.
- Daily Free 10 Draw: Furthermore, players can obtain up to 340 free draws from the 2B Incursion Event Daily Free 10 Draw.
- Daily Free 1 Draw with Medal Exchange: Collect bonus medals to exchange for crossover event weapons.
Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis
Relive the most memorable moments from FFVII and experience the journey of a young hero Sephiroth in Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis, making its debut on Steam. Experience both classic and new stories within the Final Fantasy VII universe, presented in a retro-style look combined with modern, beautifully rendered graphics. Team up your favorite characters and customize each one with iconic gear and weapons to defeat powerful opponents in Solo or Co-op battle mode.