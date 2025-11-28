Posted in: Final Fantasy, Games, Mobile Games, Square Enix | Tagged: Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis, nier: Automata

Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis Launches 2B Incursion Event

Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis has a new NieR: Automata event underway, as you'll face off against the legendary 2B for some in-game items

Article Summary Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis introduces a NieR: Automata crossover with the 2B Incursion event.

Unlock exclusive 2B-themed gear and outfits for Tifa and Yuffie during the event period.

Complete special missions, daily free draws, and earn up to 3,000 Blue Crystals as login bonuses.

Relive iconic FFVII scenes and experience new adventures with enhanced graphics and co-op battles.

Square Enix has launched a new event in Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis, as the game is getting a NieR: Automata crossover with the new 2B Incursion event. Running until January 7, 2026, you'll face the iconic android–YoRHA No. 2 Type B in the fight of your life, as you'll collect special items and themed gear for a limited time. You can see more in the trailer here with dev notes below, as we wish you luck over the nexxt six weeks to get everything./

2B Incursion

Players can now channel the iconic all-purpose battle android's look for Tifa and Yuffie: Battler Ensemble/Demon's Impetus (Tifa) and Savior Ensemble/Fatum Ex Machina (Yuffie) are obtainable through Draw Stamps for a limited time. Along with the exciting 2B-themed gear, the following limited-time in-game missions and rewards will also be available during the crossover for players to enjoy:

2B Incursion Event Panel Missions By clearing the 2B Incursion Event Panel Missions, players can obtain the following rewards and more: New Feature: 2B's Enemy Ability (Whirling Ravager) In-Game Home Wallpaper: "Glory to Mankind" featuring Tifa, Yuffie, Cloud.

2B Incursion Event Login Bonus: Log in during the campaign period to get up to 3,000 Blue Crystals.

Log in during the campaign period to get up to 3,000 Blue Crystals. Daily Free 10 Draw: Furthermore, players can obtain up to 340 free draws from the 2B Incursion Event Daily Free 10 Draw.

Furthermore, players can obtain up to 340 free draws from the 2B Incursion Event Daily Free 10 Draw. Daily Free 1 Draw with Medal Exchange: Collect bonus medals to exchange for crossover event weapons.

Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis

Relive the most memorable moments from FFVII and experience the journey of a young hero Sephiroth in Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis, making its debut on Steam. Experience both classic and new stories within the Final Fantasy VII universe, presented in a retro-style look combined with modern, beautifully rendered graphics. Team up your favorite characters and customize each one with iconic gear and weapons to defeat powerful opponents in Solo or Co-op battle mode.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!