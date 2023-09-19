Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Galactic Civilizations IV, Stardock games

Galactic Civilizations IV: Supernova Edition Coming In October

Galactic Civilizations IV: Supernova Edition will be coming out next month, as you'll get the most complete version of the game to date.

Stardock Games announced today that they will release Galactic Civilizations IV: Supernova Edition in October. As you might suspect from a release like this, you're basically getting everything that's been released for the sci-fi 4X strategy title so far, along with a new update to the game, all in one package. Players on both Steam and the Epic Games Store will have access to an update if they choose to buy it and already own the game, but the info released today said the EGS one will come with a discount. The release coincides with the 30th Anniversary of the company, so they are going all out on this one. We have more info below as it will be released on October 19, 2023.

"Beginning shortly after humanity has discovered father-than-light travel, Galactic Civilizations puts the player in the role of leader of a united world looking to expand their civilization into the galaxy. As a leader, you must decide what technologies your scientists focus on, what policies your government enacts, and what your foreign policy with alien species will be. Galactic Civilizations IV: Supernova Edition on Steam is the integration of the Epic version of Galactic Civilizations IV with the Supernova Expansion pack, currently in development. Amongst the new innovations in Supernova is AlienGPT, a technology that allows players to describe their own custom civilization and then uses generative AI to create it. Other new features include the Civilization Vault, Cultural Progression, a story-driven campaign, several new canon alien civilizations, a new starship designer, a new battle system, and much more."

"Supernova is, by far, the biggest expansion Stardock has ever made," said Brad Wardell, founder of Stardock who returned to the design chair for Supernova. "It doesn't just add a lot of new content but transforms the gameplay in ways not seen in a 4X game before."

