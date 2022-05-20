Galahad 3093 Announces New Additions To Next Beta

Indie developer and publisher Simutronics Corp. revealed that Galahad 3093 will be getting new additions on the next beta test. The team has been testing new additions to the game out in phases as they add new content and fix what didn't work before, as the beta phase has been a lot more open than other titles you'd come across. The next beta will be going live today at 6pm ET and run all the way through Tuesday, May 31st at 10am ET. Over the course of those 11 days, you'll be able to try out new additions including Team Deathmatch mode, an underground map, over 10 weapon mods, and more. You can read up on those new features below and check out the latest trailer.

Battle in Team Deathmatch: Work together to leave a scrapyard of mechs in Team Deathmatch. Each team begins the fight with 40 tickets. Win by reducing the enemy team to zero tickets or by having more tickets when the time limit expires. Game modes will alternate between Team Deathmatch and Base Assault.

Work together to leave a scrapyard of mechs in Team Deathmatch. Each team begins the fight with 40 tickets. Win by reducing the enemy team to zero tickets or by having more tickets when the time limit expires. Game modes will alternate between Team Deathmatch and Base Assault. Enter the Caverns: Bring the fight underground with Inner Loop Caverns, an interconnected cave network. The varying ceiling height adds a fun layer of challenge to navigation in this subterranean industrial map.

Bring the fight underground with Inner Loop Caverns, an interconnected cave network. The varying ceiling height adds a fun layer of challenge to navigation in this subterranean industrial map. Mod Your Mech: Expand your loadout with tactical modules like United Speedloader, increasing reload speed for you and all allies within a range, and Vectored Assault, enabling bonus damage while using the jump jets.

Expand your loadout with tactical modules like United Speedloader, increasing reload speed for you and all allies within a range, and Vectored Assault, enabling bonus damage while using the jump jets. Unlock Power with Progression: Linear module progression adds tiers to module unlocking, guaranteeing that modules improve with each unlocked tier. This progression is balanced with special Lance variants given to new players with improved survivability but fewer and weaker module slots. Players can unlock stronger Lance variants with more options, including powerful intrinsic modules.

Linear module progression adds tiers to module unlocking, guaranteeing that modules improve with each unlocked tier. This progression is balanced with special Lance variants given to new players with improved survivability but fewer and weaker module slots. Players can unlock stronger Lance variants with more options, including powerful intrinsic modules. Show Off Your Rank: Rank Icons allow pilots to show off their experience while also giving a quick indicator (or warning!) of another player's skill.

Rank Icons allow pilots to show off their experience while also giving a quick indicator (or warning!) of another player's skill. Balance on the Battlefield: Improved match balancing decreases team sizes from 16 to 12 and determines team assignments based on a player's recent game scores.