Galarian Mr. Mime & Mr. Rime Are Now Live In Pokémon GO

Galarian Mr. Mime and Mr. Rime tap-dance their way into Pokémon GO today. This Generation Eight variant of the original Kanto Pokémon, Mr. Mime, makes a major change to the Pokémon. While the original Mr. Mime, who had a resurgence in popularity due to a scene-stealing appearance in Detective Pikachu, is a pure Psychic-type Pokémon, the Galar region variant becomes a dual Ice/Psychic-type. While the Kanto Mr. Mime doesn't evolve, the Galarian Mr. Mime can evolve into Mr. Rime, which maintains the Ice/Psychic-typing. Here is how these species can be obtained in Pokémon GO.

Currently, there is only one way to catch a Galarian Mr. Mime in Pokémon GO. Trainers interested in this Pokémon must head to the in-game shop and purchase an event ticket that will unlock the Tap… Tap… Tappity-Tap… Special Research. This $7.99 USD Special Research will award, among other things, an encounter with Galarian Mr. Mime. Then, once it is caught, trainers will then be tasked with evolving it to a Mr. Rime on the next page of the research, which will then subsequently award trainers with a second Galarian Mr. Mime in case they'd like to collect both evolutionary stages.

Galarian Mr. Mime isn't the first of the Galar regional variants to come out in Pokémon GO. Currently, Galarian Weezing shows up every so often in the raid rotation, while the 7KM Gift Eggs can hatch Galarian Stunfisk, Meowth, Ponyta, Zigzagoon, and Darumaka.

Finally, Galarian Yamask was released in a free Special Research for Halloween 2020 but, unlike this Galarian Mr. Mime Research which awards two encounters, trainers were only able to obtain one, so had to pick between keeping the Yamask as is or evolving it up into a Runerigus.

There are even more Galarian regional variants that have not yet been released in Pokémon GO, including:

Slowpoke, Slowbro, Slowking

Articuno

Zapdos

Moltres

Corsola