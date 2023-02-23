Game Developers Choice Awards Reveals Two 2023 Awards Winners

The Game Developers Choice Awards revealed two of their 2023 winners ahead of time today for the Pioneer and Lifetime Achievement Awards. The 23rd annual ceremony happening during GDC 2023 in San Francisco will be honoring Mabel Addis, who is recognized as the first female game designer, as she will posthumously receive the Pioneer Award. Meanwhile, designer and programmer John Romero will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award for his work on titles such as Wolfenstein 3D, DOOM, and Quake. You can read about both of them below from GDCA's own announcement, as the awards will take place on Wednesday, March 22nd, held in conjunction with the Independent Games Festival Awards.

"Mabel Addis is recognized as the first female game designer, but that title alone does not convey the breadth of her pioneering work. As the lead designer of 1964's The Sumerian Game, she helped pave the way for game elements that wouldn't become mainstream for decades. Among the innovations she helped conceive were game updates, in-game narrative experiences and early iterations of what would become known as cutscenes, which, in 1964, took the form of photo slideshows accompanied by synchronized audio. The Sumerian Game itself predates modern display technology and instead used a computer printer to express in-game dialogue and prompts, which took the form of an in-game narrator/character who asked questions and conveyed game prompts. Working as a grade school teacher and developing The Sumerian Game on the side, Addis turned to her degree in ancient history from Barnard College for inspiration, crafting an in-game narrative about ancient Mesopotamia and helping to create the genre that we now call edutainment games. The Pioneer Award will be given to Mabel Addis as a posthumous honor to recognize the innovation, creativity and dedication to education that she maintained through her professional life up until her passing on August 13, 2004."

"John Romero will be honored with the Game Developers Choice Awards' Lifetime Achievement Award for his work developing more than 100 published games, which include such genre-defining classics as Wolfenstein 3D, DOOM, and Quake. As an early indie game developer, Romero's first game development experience started in 1979 on computer mainframes before moving to the Apple II in 1982, working as a completely self-taught programmer, designer and artist. He is considered to be among the world's top game designers, with previous works that have won over 100 industry awards, and a range of development experience in the mobile, hardcore, mid-core, casual and MMO space. He has co-founded more than ten successful game companies, including id Software, Gazillion Entertainment, and most recently, Romero Games, which celebrated its 7th anniversary in 2022."