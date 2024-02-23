Posted in: Conventions, Events, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Game Devs Of Color, Game Devs Of Color Expo

Game Devs Of Color Expo 2024 Returns This September

Organizers bnehind the Game Devs Of Color Expo announced the convention is returning in September and are currently taking signups.

Article Summary Game Devs Of Color Expo 2024 set to run online Sept 18-21 via Swapcard.

Signups and submissions now open for speakers, panelists, and game entries.

$390,000 in no-strings grants awarded to creators since 2019; up to $25,000 each.

Focus on POC creativity in gaming, without the need for diversity narratives.

Organizers behind the Game Devs of Color Expo announced the nonprofit event will be returning this September and are already taking signups for the event. If you're not familiar with the convention, this one is specifically dedicated to the people of color in the gaming industry and has been running for a few years now as another platform for their efforts to be noticed and recognized. This year's event will again be held online from September 18-21 and will take place via the Swapcard platform. We have more details from organizers below, including links to forms to fill out if you wish to take part in the event.

Game Devs Of Color Expo 2024

The ninth annual event connects experienced gaming professionals and indie developers from across the world to hone their skills together in a unique collaborative event. One constant throughout the GDoCExpo experience is its focus on community and networking. There's a feeling of camaraderie and openness in the expo and during breakout conversations that is rare to find in other industry events. GDoCExpo is also opening submissions for people within the games industry who would like to share their insights, experiences, and games with the community. The organization is now accepting panel and speaker submissions, and developers are also able to submit their games for event consideration starting today. All speakers are paid, and there are no submission or exhibition fees for developers. All selected speakers and games are automatically entered into consideration for one of the GDoCExpo's grants. Each year, the organization awards up to $25,000 per recipient in no-strings grants. Since 2019, they have distributed a total of $390,000 to game creators of color.

"In our ninth year, we are joyful to continue highlighting some of the best voices in the gaming industry," said Catt Small, co-organizer of Game Devs of Color Expo. "Our event is fully centered around creators of color without being a diversity zoo. We continue to focus on the thought and creativity that our community puts into making their unique games. As a speaker at GDoCExpo, you won't need to reveal traumatic experiences for others to consume. We want to hear what you love about making games — what inspires you and how you build your work. Non-technical and technical talks are all welcome."

