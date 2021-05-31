Gamedec Will Be Released In APAC With New Partnership

Anshar Studios revealed today they will be releasing their upcoming detective title Gamedec in the APAC region later this year. The team has formed a new partnership with China-based Whisper Games who will officially launch the game on PC across China, Japan, South Korea, and other APAC territories. The game has already been receiving praise for the storyline and the unique approach to telling it prior to being released, so having it head to new countries for people to experience it will be another feather in their cap when the game is fully released. Right now it's on track to come out on September 16th on Steam, but an APAC date has yet to be confirmed.

"Anshar Studios wants to provide our gamers with systemic narrative role-playing experiences," said Łukasz Hacura , CEO of Anshar Studios. "Whisper Games is in a strong position as a publisher, with titles like Disco Elysium or Realms Beyond under their wings. With their commitment, they will help us reach a whole new audience – we are confident that with their resources and publishing channels, together we can successfully bring Gamedec to Asian markets."

Gamedec is an authentic RPG experience where every decision comes with consequences. The world adapts to each decision you make. As the story progresses, your hero adapts as well. Just like in "real" life, the consequences of your choices can be immediate, long-term, or stay hidden, surfacing only when you least expect them. Whatever you decide, the game will remain neutral without judging your choices or suggesting "better" options. It is up to you to evaluate what you've done. Just remember that in this job, the game is always on.

Anshar Studios returns to the foundations of the RPG genre with their new game, built on mechanics such as Deduction, Codex, and Aspects. These allow for complex conversations and interactions as players create or expose networks of conspiracies while discovering unusual relationships between virtual worlds. Gamedec's pen-and-paper-based RPG mechanics give players the freedom to approach situations from multiple perspectives.

Your goal is to hunt down the criminals of virtual worlds – rich and spoiled businesspeople, parents who want better lives for their children, corporations with plans to rewrite history. Are they acting alone, or are they mere puppets? What does a "happy ending" mean to you? What does it mean to them? Each decision changes the world around you and your character's personality. Some decisions will feel right, but others might be unexpected.