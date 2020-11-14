Games Done Quick Announces All-Women Event Called Fleet Fatales

Games done Quick will be doing something a little different this month for their next speedrunning event as they present Fleet Fatales. Viewers will be getting a cool experience for this one as all of the players will be women who will be playing games as quickly as they can to benefit a charity. This is actually the second event like this as they previously held one back in February 2020, raising $30k for the Malala Fund, which they will be doing so again this time around. The event will take place tomorrow, November 15th, and run all the way to November 21st, broadcasting live on Twitch from 4PM to Midnight EST each day. You can read more about the event and the charity below, and see a complete schedule here.

Frame Fatales will be proudly fundraising for Malala Fund again with a new event, Fleet Fatales! Fleet Fatales is an online, all-woman speedrunning event, taking place live on Games Done Quick from November 15th to the 21st (4PM – 12AM Eastern each day). Malala Fund is working for a world where every girl can learn and lead. With more than 130 million girls out of school today, they're breaking down barriers that hold girls back through investing in local education activists, advocating to hold leaders accountable and amplifying girls' voices. With schools closing down around the world, there are an estimated 20 million girls who will never return to school to finish their education. Malala Fund is helping to fund champions and their projects to try to keep girls in the education system during this crisis, from introducing radio programs to allow access to lessons for those in non digital households that have trouble with distance learning, to creating apps that have the entire curriculum of countries free for everyone to access.