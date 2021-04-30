Games Done Quick's Flame Fatales Returns August 15th-21st

Games Done Quick's all-women's speedrunning event Flame Fatales will be returning this year from August 15th-21st. As usual, the week-long event will showcase the skills of the women-in-speedrunning by highlighting some of the best of the best in the community, all for a great charitable cause. Last year the organization raised funds for the Malala Fund, but this time around they don't seem to have the charity picked out just yet. As usual, the event will be completely livestreamed on Twitch where you will be able to donate through various ways. There's no schedule just yet as they haven't opened submissions just yet. Based on the past few events, this one is sure to be a banger as they have brought in some pretty awesome talent and made the stream one of the most popular side events they offer. It's always a great time for a worthy cause every year. You can check out more info on the event below as the submissions will be opened in late May.