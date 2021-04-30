Games Done Quick's Flame Fatales Returns August 15th-21st
Games Done Quick's all-women's speedrunning event Flame Fatales will be returning this year from August 15th-21st. As usual, the week-long event will showcase the skills of the women-in-speedrunning by highlighting some of the best of the best in the community, all for a great charitable cause. Last year the organization raised funds for the Malala Fund, but this time around they don't seem to have the charity picked out just yet. As usual, the event will be completely livestreamed on Twitch where you will be able to donate through various ways. There's no schedule just yet as they haven't opened submissions just yet. Based on the past few events, this one is sure to be a banger as they have brought in some pretty awesome talent and made the stream one of the most popular side events they offer. It's always a great time for a worthy cause every year. You can check out more info on the event below as the submissions will be opened in late May.
Speedrunner submissions for Flame Fatales will open May 18-25 on the Games Done Quick website. The games list and schedule will be announced on July 15. Those interested in volunteering for the event can apply July 15-24. Since 2010, Games Done Quick has raised more than $31 million for charities around the world, including Doctors Without Borders / Médecins Sans Frontières, Prevent Cancer Foundation, Direct Relief, AbleGamers, Malala Fund, and Organization for Autism Research. Games Done Quick is a series of charity video game marathons. These events feature high-level gameplay by speedrunners raising money for charity.