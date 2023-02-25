Games Done Quick's Frost Fatales 2023 Kicks Off On Sunday Frost Fatales 2023 will officially start on Sunday as the all-women speedrunning event from Games Done Quick raises money for the Malala Fund

Games Done Quick will be kicking off its next charity event on Sunday, February 26th, as Frost Fatales returns for another year to Twitch. The all-women speedrunning event organized by GDQ will start on February 26th at 9:30am PT and run all the way until the end of the night on March 4th. Some of the highlights this time around include seeing Stray 100%, Unrestricted by passere, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe — 48 Tracks, 200cc No items by amber, Untitled Goose Game Any% with Glitchless by Allison8Bit, and Super Metroid – Club Nintendo% by PippyInATopHat. The schedule feels a little lighter than before, but there's always room for bonus incentive streams throughout the week. As usual, the event will be held to raise funds to go to a specific charity, and once again they have decided to partner with the Malala Fund to support their causes. We have more info about the event in general below, as you can check out the entire schedule they have planned this year on their website.

"Frost Fatales 2023 will be held in support of the Malala Fund, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping girls around the world go to school. Viewers will be able to directly support the charity by making donations on the Games Done Quick homepage. Last year, Frame Fatales' summer event Flame Fatales 2022 raised more than $137,000 for the charity. One hundred percent of all donations received during Frost Fatales 2023 will go to the charity. Since 2010, Games Done Quick has partnered with some of the world's most impactful charities, including AbleGamers, Doctors Without Borders, Organization for Autism Research, and Prevent Cancer Foundation, all while bringing people together to cheer on the best speedrunners and gamers in the world. To date, Games Done Quick events have raised more than $43.8 million in total for charity."