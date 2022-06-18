Games For Change Awards Announces 2022 Finalists

The Games For Change Festival officially announced its finalists for the 2022 Awards, which will be taking place on July 15th, 2022. The team went through all of the games and has narrowed all of the categories down to 4-5 finalists each. We have the complete list for you below as the ceremony will take place in four weeks at 7pm ET, livestreamed on Twitch.

2022 Games For Change Awards Finalists Most Innovative: Before Your Eyes from GoodbyeWorld Games

The Vale: Shadow of the Crown from Falling Squirrel

Inua – A Story in Ice and Time from Iko – The Pixel Hunt ARTE France

Unpacking from Witch Beam Best XR for Change: The Choice from Joanne Popinska

DIAGNOSIA from Mengtai Zhang and Lemon Guo

Gravitational from Electric Monkeys

Steps of Privilege from REM5 Studio Best Civics Game: Svoboda 1945: Liberation from Charles Games

VOXPOP from Gigantic Mechanic

Dot's Home from Weathered Sweater & Rise Home Stories Project

MadeVR: Take me to the end of the Assembly Line from Singing Cicadas Best Gameplay: Road 96 from DigixArt

Before Your Eyes from GoodbyeWorld Games

Midnight Protocol from LuGus Studio & Sixty Four

Lost Recipes from Schell Games Best Learning Game: Lingo Legend from Hyperthought Games Inc.

Ava from Team Ava

Culture Overlord from Lucas Vially

Math Makers from Ululab Most Significant Impact: Svoboda 1945: Liberation from Charles Games

Blackhaven from Historiated Games

Dot's Home from Weathered Sweater and Rise Home Stories Project

MadeVR: Take me to the end of the Assembly Line from Singing Cicadas Best Health Game: Smileyscope MRI from Smilescope

REThink Game from Babes-Bolyai University of Cluj-Napoca

BeatNic Boulevard from skillsgapp Best Narrative Game: Before Your Eyes from GoodbyeWorld Games

Dot's Home from Weathered Sweater and Rise Home Stories Project

The Vale: Shadow of the Crown from Falling Squirrel

UNSIGHTED from Studie Pixel Punk Best Student Game: There You Are from Funky Dango

P.A.N.I.K.O. from Bluv Studio

The Social Engineer from Pascal Jansen & Fabian Fischbach (Zefwih)

Project Anomaly: Urban Supernatural Investigator from Dark Science