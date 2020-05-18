Gamescom Opening Night Live To Happen On August 27th

Gamescom is pushing forward with their plans for online content this year as Opening Night Live has now been confirmed for August 27th. Ever since COVID-19 shut down plans for what the german games convention would be doing this year, the organization has been rolling forward with plans to do everything they can online. That way those in Europe who attend the convention on a regular basis don't miss out, and they can continue to have an event despite the fact they're not in a physical location. One of the main attractions that will be moving forward with the online plans is Opening Night Live, which will be hosted by Geoff Keighley, who made the announcement of the date earlier today on Twitter.

"Although Gamescom will unfortunately not take place in Cologne this year, it will be impossible to miss it on the internet. Our digital concept is showing the way forward in the event landscape and many of the innovations will become an integral part of Gamescom in the years to come," said managing director Oliver Frese an announcement.

In case you didn't see Opening Night Live last year, it's more of a presentation showcase than anything else. Keighley will bring on guests from several different European-based developers to show off what they have in store for the coming year in gaming, along with in-person interviews live on stage. Well, in a studio or over Zoom this time around. We're guessing the live aspect will be eliminated from the equation with Keighley most likely staying in the U.S. and being 8-12 hours ahead of most developers who would participate. The real question now is who they'll have on board as part of the show, which we probably won't find out for another couple of months.