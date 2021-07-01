GameStop's Independence Day Sales Event Begins Today

GameStop, a major North American retailer best known for its sales of video games, video game accessories, apparel, and other collectibles, is hosting its annual Independence Day sales event. The event will run between July 1st and July 4th and is sure to be a hit among those gamers looking to either sell their gaming systems or those who are seeking to buy pre-owned games.

Some of the major pieces of GameStop's next sales event, which officially begins today, include the following deals:

Buy 2 get 1 free: Marios + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Madden 21, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

$30 extra credit when you trade any PS4, XB1, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, or Nintendo Switch system

25% extra credit on all controllers traded.

Low prices on pre-owned games, including Shadow of the Tomb Raider, NBA 2K20, Rainbows Six Siege, The Witcher and more.

GameStop tends to have this kind of sale annually, and this year the deals are in line with their previous sales for the beginning of July. There isn't really that much more to say about the sale, as this sale only really deals in video games (but video games aplenty), but if you want a great deal on a game like Assassin's Creed: Origins or Star Wars Battlefront II, you now know exactly where you can get them at an inexpensive rate for pre-owned copies of those games and more for the next four days.

Are you excited about GameStop's Independence Day sales event? Have you shopped at GameStop since the relaxing of COVID-19 lockdown policies? Let us know all of your thoughts about this sale in the comments below!