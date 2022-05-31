Gamevice Creates New Game Controller Setup For iPad

Gamevice revealed a brand new addition to their line of controller adaptors today as we're getting a new one for the iPad. Those of you who prefer to do mobile gaming on a bigger screen now have another option that will give you the controller experience without having to Bluetooth one onto your device. This particular setup is compatible with the 5th to 9th generation iPads, as well as the iPad Air 2/3, and the iPad Pro 10.5. You can check out more info about it below as it is officially on sale right now through their website as well as Amazon for $100.

The brand new Gamevice for iPad will feature the high-quality feel of your favorite console controls, with compatibility for Lightning-based mobile iOS devices with larger screens including the iPad (5th-9th gen versions), iPad Air 2 and iPad Air 3, the iPad Pro 9.7-inch and iPad Pro 10.5-inch. Gamevice for iPad levels up the mobile console experience via cloud gaming with support from Xbox Game Pass, GeForce Now, Apple Arcade, Luna, and Stadia. Gamevice has also revamped its Gamevice Live App to help players get access to hundreds of games through the app. Gamevice for iPad delivers next-gen gaming in the palm of your hands. Stream and play blockbuster titles like Halo Infinite, No Man's Sky, Destiny 2 and more with the leading cloud gaming services including Xbox Cloud Gaming, Stadia, GeForce NOW and Amazon Luna. Play the latest native mobile games from Apple Arcade and the App Store including Apex Legends Mobile, Call of Duty Mobile, Genshin Impact, Minecraft and many more. Direct connection via iPhone's Lightning port provides the lowest latency gameplay and pass through charging allows you to charge while you play. Support for 3.5mm audio headphones. Clickable full size analog thumbsticks and analog triggers deliver a true game console experience on your iPad.