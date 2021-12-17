Gamigo Group Announces New Fantasy MMORPG Fractured Online

Gamigo Group announced this week they have a brand new isometric fantasy open-world MMORPG on the way with Fractured Online. Considering how many MMORPGs there are in the world, you're probably wondering what might set this one apart from the others. This game sets a heavy focus on giving players the freedom to be who they want, which isn't entirely beholden to the options within the game, but through the robust character progression system they're implementing into the game. What's more, the game's player-driven economy can also shape how the world is literally transformed by building cities across three worlds within multiple continents. The game has only been announced, there's no official dates for the Alpha/Beta testing phases yet as we're writing this, but they've put together a video to get the word out.

Fractured Online features three races: Humans, Wildfolk, and Demons. Each race has a different impact on game mechanics, such as which type of society players can live in, to the ways they interact with other players. Live within the peaceful Wildfolk community where cooperation and defensive gameplay shine or have free will while trying to follow the rules of a feudal society – like not breaking the law and "killing" other players – as a Human. For those that prefer hostility, blood, and terror, they can embrace their inner evil alignment by spawning as a Demon. Once a race is chosen, players can begin their quest for knowledge.

When players aren't improving their abilities, they can choose to take part in Fractured Online's robust player-driven economy. Forget finding a broadsword within the corpse of a spider. Every item in the game is crafted by players, so you better be nice to your local blacksmith or else you could end up fighting enemies off with a stick. Crafters, merchants, farmers, shepherds, miners, woodcutters, hunters, and scavengers all play an important role in the world. Combat also plays an integral part in Fractured Online as players will find it to be an adequate way to settle a dispute. Combat is fast-paced as fighters will learn to aim, dodge, and master over 400 abilities and 40 unique status effects. Whether abilities are used against various monsters in PvE battles or your fellow players in PvP combat is completely up to you.