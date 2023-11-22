Posted in: Games, NACON, Video Games | Tagged: Garden Life: A Cozy Simulator, Stillalive Studios

Garden Life: A Cozy Simulator Announced For February 2024

Nacon has confirmed they will release Garden Life: A Cozy Simulator this February, giving you a peaceful gardening title.

Article Summary Nacon to release Garden Life: A Cozy Simulator for PC in February 2024.

Experience unique, procedurally generated plants in a relaxing garden setting.

Master gardening skills with tools and techniques to nurture a variety of plants.

Meet engaging characters and unwind in your own tranquil garden oasis.

Nacon and developer StillAlive Studios have revealed their next game, Garden Life: A Cozy Simulator, will be released for PC this coming February. The game is being touted as the ultimate in carefree gardening for gamers as it allows you to do basically whatever you want in the game with very little being withheld in terms of how you can arrange, plant, cultivate, and beautify everything around your garden. You can read more about it below and check out the latest trailer, as the game will be released on February 22, 2024.

"Garden Life is a gardening sandbox game where players can plant, cultivate, decorate, and manage their own peaceful garden oasis in a breathtakingly beautiful environment. Plant and nurture the garden of your dreams in this 'first of its kind' experience. With a cozy visual style and a gameplay rooted in reality, this warm and relaxing game lets you grow your favorite real-world flowers, shrubs, fruits, and vegetables to bring your garden to life. Thanks to procedural generation and advanced growth visualization simulation technology, no two plants look identical – just like in real life. Keep your garden thriving and happy in varying weather events, give your plants the care they require, meet fun characters from your gardening community, and discover many more surprises!"

ROLL UP YOUR SLEEVES – In Garden Life, there's no miracle solution: your plants will only flourish with dedication, the right tools, and appropriate gardening techniques!

– In Garden Life, there's no miracle solution: your plants will only flourish with dedication, the right tools, and appropriate gardening techniques! DESIGN THE GARDEN OF YOUR DREAMS – Using the grid-free placement, sow the seeds of your choice and use decorative elements to bring your designs to life. Through the procedural growth simulation technology developed specifically for Garden Life, every plant is unique and adapts to its environment.

– Using the grid-free placement, sow the seeds of your choice and use decorative elements to bring your designs to life. Through the procedural growth simulation technology developed specifically for Garden Life, every plant is unique and adapts to its environment. NURTURE YOUR GARDEN – Take care of your seedlings by identifying their individual care requirements; water, fertilize, and clip your plants to maintain their natural beauty and nurture them to health.

– Take care of your seedlings by identifying their individual care requirements; water, fertilize, and clip your plants to maintain their natural beauty and nurture them to health. DISCOVER DIFFERENT VARIETIES – Unlock your creativity by breeding beautiful variations and discover the full potential of each plant.

– Unlock your creativity by breeding beautiful variations and discover the full potential of each plant. MEET COLOURFUL CHARACTERS – Help your friendly neighbors by fulfilling their gardening requests and receive rewards such as new plant varieties, tools, and decorations.

– Help your friendly neighbors by fulfilling their gardening requests and receive rewards such as new plant varieties, tools, and decorations. RELAX – After a busy day, unwind and experience the calming ambiance of your garden in a soothing world with relaxing sights and sounds.

