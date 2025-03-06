Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Movie Games, Video Games | Tagged: DRAGO Entertainment, Gas Station Simulator, HeartBeat Games

Gas Station Simulator Releases Free Drive-In Cinema DLC

Get ready to run a drive-in cinema in Gas Station Simulator, as the latest free DLC gives you a new expansion for youe spot on Route 66

Article Summary Explore new ventures with the Drive-In Cinema DLC for Gas Station Simulator on Route 66.

Expand your property with a projector and screen, adding a fresh income source.

Manage ticket validation and customer services, improving your business reputation.

Renovate and grow by investing in cinema amenities like a popcorn machine.

Indie game studios Drago Entertainment, Movie Games, and HeartBeat Games dropped a new DLC today for Gas Station Simulator, as players have access to the free Drive-In Cinema DLC. This will make use of another piece of property near your gas station on Route 66, as you can expand once again to provide entertainment for those in the area or on the go. You can see more in the latest trailer here as it's available right now.

Drive-In Cinema DLC

Route 66 calls for a drive-in cinema. You wouldn't let such an opportunity slip through your fingers, would you? So, roll up your sleeves and get to work because time is the most valuable thing. Acquire some additional space, purchase a much-needed projector and screen, and invite your old and new clients to watch some of the best movies in the history of cinematography. New business opportunity equals new sources of income. Alas, it's all about making some additional money to keep things going.

Validate tickets from customers coming in – some might want to be a little sneaky peaky, so you'll have to pay close attention to them. Invest your money into the further expansion of your cinema, and expand upon offering services. A popcorn machine would definitely be a great add-on. With great power comes great responsibility. The more your renown grows, the more clients would love to check your services. Prepare yourself and plan everything ahead, and you shall see the fruits of your hard work.

Gas Station Simulator

Gas Station Simulator is all about renovating, expanding, and running a gas station along a highway in the middle of a desert. Freedom of choice and multiple approaches to run your business and deal with pressure are key ingredients in this game. Buy an abandoned gas station in the middle of nowhere and restore it to its former glory. Get rid of debris and broken furniture, fix up the walls, paint and decorate the place to your liking. Just don't spend all your cash on the looks right away, you bought a gas station after all. Repair the equipment, buy what can't be repaired and start serving your customers to earn money for further renovations and improvements.

