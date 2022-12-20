Gearbox Publishing Announces Risk Of Rain Remake

Gearbox Publishing and Hopoo Games revealed the original Risk Of Rain is getting a remake with Risk Of Rain Returns. Coming close to, and let's be real, probably going to be held for release until the tenth anniversary of the game, this remake will give the game a completely new look with enhanced visuals, an updated codebase, and a plethora of new content for you to enjoy. The system is designed so that no two runs are the same, especially with this version adding more Survivors, items, monsters, and more. We got a quote from the announcement below along with new info and an animated trailer hyping it up, as it will be released sometime in 2023 for Steam and Nintendo Switch.

"Risk of Rain Returns takes everything we learned making Risk of Rain 2 and applies it to the original we created back in our dorm room," said Duncan Drummond, co-founder of Hopoo Games. "As we chart our future as developers, it was important to us that we look back on our early work. Risk of Rain Returns is a small token of our appreciation to this incredible community. We hope everyone is as excited about the future as we are."

"Drop pod onto the planet Petrichor V again (or for the very first time) with HD pixel art, original and new music from Chris Christodoulou, tons of balance changes, and more. For players new to Risk of Rain, prepare to fight through hordes of challenging monsters that threaten your continued existence, collect and combine items to enhance your abilities, and scale your power to godlike levels as your enemies increase in number and difficulty. This modern take on the decade-old game has been carefully designed, beautifully remastered, and loaded with new ways to play. No two runs in the iconic roguelike are the same, and that has never been truer than now with enhanced new and familiar Survivors, customizable Survivor abilities, fresh items, deadly monsters, and a game mode."