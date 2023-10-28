Posted in: Games, Gearbox Publishing, Risk Of Rain 2, Video Games | Tagged: Hopoo Games, Risk of Rain

Gearbox To Hold Risk Of Rain Livestream On November 8

Gearbox Publishing will be holding a new livestream to talk about Risk Of Rain, as they reveal more of the upcoming game on November 8.

Article Summary Gearbox Publishing is hosting a Risk Of Rain event live on Twitch on November 8.

The event, named "The Festival of Gup," marks the franchise's 10-year anniversary.

Gearbox will discuss the game Risk of Rain Returns, slated for release on the same day.

Risk of Rain Returns, a remake of the original, boasts enhanced features and revamped multiplayer.

Gearbox Publishing revealed this past week they will be holding a special Risk Of Rain livestream to take place on Twitch on November 8. The team really didn't reveal a ton of what would be discussed on the stream; all we really know is it will be called "The Festival of Gup," with part of it commemorating the 10-year anniversary of the franchise while also talking about the release of Risk of Rain Returns, set to happen the same day. The team also released a new set of developer notes about the upcoming game, which we have the video for below, and you can read more about on their latest blog.

"Developed by Hopoo Games and published by Gearbox Publishing, Risk of Rain Returns rebuilds the original 2013 title from the ground up. Now, with an updated codebase, it expands on the original and implements features and learnings from the smash hit Risk of Rain 2. Drop pod onto the planet Petrichor V again (or for the very first time) with HD pixel art, original and new music from Chris Christodoulou, tons of balance changes, and more. For players new to Risk of Rain, prepare to fight through hordes of challenging monsters that threaten your continued existence, collect and combine items to enhance your abilities, and scale your power to godlike levels as your enemies increase in number and difficulty."

"This modern take on the decade-old game has been carefully designed, beautifully remastered, and loaded with new ways to play. No two runs in the iconic roguelike are the same, and that has never been truer than now with enhanced new and familiar Survivors, customizable Survivor abilities, fresh items, deadly monsters, and a game mode. Risk of Rain Returns implements revamped multiplayer, making it easier than ever to play with friends."

