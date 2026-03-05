Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Netmarble | Tagged: Geese Howard, The King Of Fighters

Geese Howard Has Joined The King Of Fighters AFK

Geese Howard is the latest fighter to join The King Of Fighters AFK, as he comes with four seperate events to mark the occasion

Article Summary Geese Howard arrives in King Of Fighters AFK as a new Legendary fighter with exclusive Fury synergy skills.

Four special in-game events celebrate Geese's debut, including pick-up, summon, and check-in events in March.

Players can unlock Geestorm, a new Legendary pet inspired by Geese Howard and Wiz, during the School Days event.

The update enhances 5v5 battles and team strategy with more chances to earn powerful rewards and characters.

Netmarble has released a new update this week for The King Of Fighters AFK, as the legendary Geese Howard has made his way into the game. One of the most legendary villains in the entire franchise, you'll see him added to the roster with a number of his iconic abilities, as well as four seperate events that will run during the month of March. We have the details about it all below, as the update is now live.

Geese Howard

Geese Howard, a Legendary fighter with Fury synergy, has been added to the roster of playable fighters as part of this update. Well-versed in the ancient martial arts of Japan, Geese is skilled in reversing his opponent's attacks. Players can have a higher chance to recruit Geese and experience his signature skills such as "Double Gale Fist" and "Raging Storm" through the Geese Howard Pick-Up Event that is running until March 18. In addition to Geese's arrival, the latest update also features various events:

[Fury] Synergy Fighter Summon Event (March 5 – March 18) : Grants an increased opportunity to acquire fighters with [Fury] synergy.

: Grants an increased opportunity to acquire fighters with [Fury] synergy. Warm Spring Check-In (March 11 – March 25) : Log into the game during the event period and receive valuable rewards, including Rubies, Golds, and Premium Points.

: Log into the game during the event period and receive valuable rewards, including Rubies, Golds, and Premium Points. School Days Event (March 11 – March 25): Allows players a chance to unlock Geestorm, a new Legendary pet inspired by Geese Howard and Wiz.

Allows players a chance to unlock Geestorm, a new Legendary pet inspired by Geese Howard and Wiz. Lucky Elpy Event (March 16 – March 20): Clear missions and receive a chance to meet a new Legendary supporter Ripper.

The King Of Fighters AFK

The King Of Fighters AFK is based on SNK's The King Of Fighters IP. The game features iconic fighters from The King Of Fighters series reimagined in pixel art graphics that gamers are familiar with from The King Of Fighters R-2 on NeoGeo Pocket Color, allowing players to build their own team of favorite Fighters and enjoy dynamic combats. The excitement intensifies with 5v5 team battles, and players can strategically create their decks by combining up to 15 different Fighters and formations.

