Gen.G & Developer Nimble Neuron Launch New Partnership

Esports team Gen.G announced a brand new partnership this morning as they have teamed up with developer Nimble Neuron. The main goal of the partnership is to help with the global market expansion of Nimble's new multiplayer online survival arena title, Eternal Return. The partnership will officially start at GDC 2022 on March 23rd as those in attendance can experience a projection-mapped Tree of Life, some new Eternal Return-themed beverages, and music from Bay Area DJs Miles Medina and musubi. The two will have more events planned to run at conventions such as Dreamhack and PAX East, as well as working together in the team's home base of South Korea, starting with a community play event held at Gen.G's Seoul-based PC Cafe. We have a couple of quotes from both sides on the new partnership as we look forward to seeing it play out next week.

"We're taking what a partnership has traditionally meant in the esports space and flipping it on its head," said Arnold Hur, CEO of Gen.G. "Gen.G has always been about cultivating an inclusive and widespread community worldwide where fans could come together to celebrate esports and gaming as a whole. Working with Nimble Neuron to put eyes back on their exciting IP is giving us the opportunity to expand our reach beyond the silo of esports to expand their reach to the larger competitive community." Nam Seok Kim, CEO of Nimble Neuron said, "We are very excited to open this new chapter of Eternal Return with Gen.G Esports, who have continually challenged themselves to build a worldwide audience as well as in Korea. With this global collaboration with Gen.G, Eternal Return will focus on delivering engaging experiences to game players and esports fans worldwide as we level up our innovative experiences, both within esports and beyond. We are looking forward to this next phase of Eternal Return fandom's global expansion."