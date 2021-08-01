Genesect & Hoopa Get Ultra Rares In Japan's Pokémon TCG: Fusion Arts

The Japanese-language Pokémon TCG has revealed its September 2021 set. Fusion Arts, a Mew-themed set, will introduce Fusion as the third Battle Style, adding to the pool of Rapid Strike and Single Strike Pokémon. The set, which includes a Mew V and VMAX that were revealed in Bleeding Cool's previous coverage, will also be the first major expansion to feature V-UNION cards. V-UNION cards, which will debut as Black Star Promos in their own collection boxes ahead of the release of Fusion Arts, are four different cards that come together as one piece of artwork that will be playable as a single card. This set, in addition to all that, has revealed two Pokémon-V featuring Mythicals: Hoopa in its Unbound form and Genesect.

Current Pokémon TCG sets have heavily featured Alternate Art cards, so many collectors are wondering if Fusion Arts will feature Alternate Arts of Mew, Genesect, and Hoopa in addition to the standard V and Full Art Vs. The truth is, we won't know until after people begin to open packs of the set in September 2021. Unlike the English-language Pokémon TCG sets which includes Full Arts as a normal part of their numbered sets, Japanese sets consider all Full Arts as Secret Rares. Essentially everything in our sets numbered after the standard Trainers will be Secret Rares in these Japanese sets. Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool, though, as we will be watching for posts of the set's Secret Rares once they begin to circulate online. There's no guarantee that Alternate Arts will continue in this set, though. I'd personally love to see them continue through the entire Sword & Shield era, but remember how quickly Amazing Rares came and went. Ouch, that hurts.

Fusion Arts is expected to be the basis for the English-language Pokémon TCG set coming in November 2021. Neither a title, a focus, nor cards have been revealed for that set as of yet.