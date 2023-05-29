Genshin Impact Announces First International Tourney For 2023 HoYoverse confirmed the first international tournament for Genshin Impact as the Astra Carnival: The Prince Cup is coming in late 2023.

HoYoverse announced the first official 2023 esports tournament for Genshin Impact this morning, as the Astra Carnival: The Prince Cup is coming later this year. This event will be made up of six regionals as well as three invitationals to get a wide range of players from around the world involved and, hopefully, provide a bevy of talent when the finals take place. Players will be competing for a prize pool that is currently set to be over $270k, but we're not sure if that will grow over time. We got more info on the event for you from the organizers as they are currently taking sign-ups.

"Earlier this year, Genshin Impact authorized the Genshin Impact Tavern community to launch the first season of Cat's Tail Gathering GITCG Tournament, a community tournament system on Discord. Adding to the excitement, the Astra Carnival: The Prince Cup was announced today as an advanced tournament to bring together talented players from different areas and provide fun for its community. Currently, the Prince Cup consists of two parts: six regional tournaments happening between June to September, plus three cross-regional invitationals in June, August, and December. In each regional, top candidates from the "Cat's Tail Gathering" community tournaments and wildcard competitions will compete for the regional championship, and players who advance to the quarter-finals will compete on-site, with the live broadcast on the official AstraCarnival Twitter, YouTube, Twitch and TikTok channel. Top regional candidates, as well as top community tournament candidates, may also get invited to the invitationals and take part in exhibition games for the international audience."

"Besides, fans, gamers, and interested third parties may now register their own non-official Genius Invokation TCG tournament and get support and guidance from HoYoverse. For more information, please find Genshin Impact Non-Official Tournament Collaboration Rules. As the first international tournament series of Genshin Impact, Astra Carnival: The Prince Cup aims to provide bigger stages for talented players and diverse fun for fans and gamers in and outside the game. Regionals in Korea, Europe, and North America will kick off first, with wildcard competition sign-ups open today."

