Get Sneaky As Santa Claus In Ho-Ho-Home Invasion

Indie studio Whitepot Studios released a new free game this week just in time for the holidays with Ho-Ho-Home Invasion. The game has an awesome premise behind it as you will take on the role of Jolly 'Ol Saint Nick as you head to people's homes for the holidays delivering presents. But, in a COVID-19 world, Santa is at an age where he needs to be extra careful around everyone. So instead of just plopping down the chimney and leaving goodies under the tree, he'll need to be extra stealthy to get around people's homes to leave them presents. People also seem to be extra paranoid about everything this year as you'll have to avoid not just the homeowners, but traps and security systems as well. There's a lot to love about this game, but it's basically a cute game to play while you're pretending to do work from home over the holidays. This sneaky Santa stealth micro-game is totally free on itch.io and Steam, with a pay-what-you-liked model with bonus content for those who want to help them out this holiday season.

Ho-Ho-Home Invasion is a free festive stealth micro-game, made in three weeks, that we definitely didn't consider calling "Santa Game Solid". Help Santa enter houses, deliver presents, and leave – all without being seen or detected by the automated robots his elves have made to help him train. This year, due to social distancing requirements, Santa can't undertake his normal training. Thankfully, his elves have crafted a fully automated Santa training area in a disused warehouse – with lots of "houses" for Santa to sneak his way through. Help Santa complete his training ahead of the Christmas period, by sneaking through all five house layouts to deliver presents in record time.