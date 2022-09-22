Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Announces Collector's Edition

IllFonic revealed that they will be releasing a special Collector's Edition of Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed this October. As you can see from the images below, the game will come in a special collector's case that looks like the iconic book of all things supernatural, Tobin's Spirit Guide. Along with some additional items like stickers and a poster, available for PS5, PS4, and Xbox Series X|S. You can read more about it below as it will be released on October 18th, 2022.

This extra spooky edition is packaged inside a replica case of the Tobin's Spirit Guide and includes an exclusive poster, stickers, and a display stand. Purchasers will also get Advance Access to the Basher Ghost, a rare Ectoplast Skin, Ghostbusters RTV Kit Ghost Trap, and a special PKE Meter. The Collector's Edition will be available at various retailers where games are sold worldwide. From developer IllFonic, this action-packed four versus one game allows fans to play out their Ghostbusting fantasies.

Play solo or with up to four others as either the iconic Ghostbusters in a team of four versus the Ghost in an asymmetrical multiplayer battle (online or solo offline with AI support). As players progress, they will unlock cosmetics and upgrades for both Ghostbusters and Ghosts to evolve their gameplay experiences. Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed has all the iconic gear and gadgets, from Proton Packs to PKE Meters and Ghost Traps, that fans and new players to the universe will enjoy. Ghosts have multiple abilities in their arsenal such as possessing objects and sliming that make haunting all the various locations a blast to play.