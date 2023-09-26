Posted in: Games, IllFonic, Video Games | Tagged: ghostbusters, Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed – Ecto Edition Is Coming To Switch

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed - Ecto Edition will arrive for the Nintendo Switch for pre-order this week, to come out mid-October.

IllFonic announced this morning that Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed – Ecto Edition for the Nintendo Switch will hit pre-order this week. The shorthand to this is that it's the edition that's already out on the market, just made for Switch, and they are putting this out there on Thursday, September 28. The game will eventually be released on October 19 with a physical edition coming from Nighthawk Interactive, but beyond that and the four DLC's being included, there are no plans for bonus content coming to the Switch version.

"Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed has all the iconic gear and gadgets, from Proton Packs to P.K.E. Meters and Ghost Traps, that fans would expect and new gamers to the universe will enjoy when playing as a Ghostbuster. In addition, many will recognize the Firehouse and Ray's Occult Books that act as the game's hub. This is where players will choose missions, customize their characters, practice firing their particle throwers, and explore all there is to learn. And yes, you will hear the original film actors reprising their roles as Ray Stantz and Winston Zeddemore, along with some new friends!"

As a Ghostbuster – Be one of the four proton pack-wielding Ghostbusters and attempt to catch a Ghost haunting unique locations with your trusty ghost trap and tools. Use the P.K.E. Meter to sniff out rifts that act as the Ghost's spawn points and destroy them with your Proton Pack's particle thrower before the Ghost completes their haunt. As players progress, they will unlock cosmetics and upgrades for both Ghostbusters and Ghosts to evolve their gameplay experiences. The look and feel will give fans an immersive experience in the universe, allowing them to play out their Ghostbusting fantasies.

Ghosts have multiple abilities in their arsenal, like possessing objects, of course, sliming, and more, that make haunting all the various locations a blast to play. Choose from up to five Ghosts with unique skills, ultimate abilities, and commendable minions fueled by ectoplasm. Fly around public locations and possess an inordinate amount of inanimate objects to evade pursuing Ghostbusters. Frighten citizens until they flee in fear, prank unsuspecting Ghostbusters, and hide your rifts to spawn safely in case you get trapped. Locations – Explore multiple unique locations, including a museum, winter lodge, docked ship, multi-leveled prison, and an active brewery. Complete challenges, customize your Ghostbuster and Ghosts, and locate hidden spores, mold, and fungus to gain access to more unlockables.

Explore multiple unique locations, including a museum, winter lodge, docked ship, multi-leveled prison, and an active brewery. Complete challenges, customize your Ghostbuster and Ghosts, and locate hidden spores, mold, and fungus to gain access to more unlockables. Game Tip – As you play more, a story arc unveils itself. Follow the requests of Ray Stantz and Winston Zeddemore to uncover cutscenes that build to an exciting conclusion! Yes, it's multiplayer with more…

