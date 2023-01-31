Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed To Release Free DLC IllFonic has some new content for Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed as players get a new map, a new ghost type, and more.

IllFonic announced this morning that they have released a new free DLC for Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed with a bunch of free content. This is the first of many DLC packs to come from the team as they look to expand the content in different ways. This pack comes with a new map in The Facility, a new ghost type with the Glutton, new additions to the Firehouse to expand the place, and some improvements to the gameplay. We got the dev notes for you below as the update is now live.

New Map – The Facility: The Facility closed for good in the late 1980s and has been recently purchased by a private investor group, who have plans to renovate and reopen the facility. Unfortunately for them, it's being plagued by ghostly activity, and construction crews refuse to enter this haunted health center. Design Director Jordan Mathewson shares what makes playing this map unique, "This job location [map] is clearly worn by time which gives players a unique feeling compared to our previous job locations [maps]. Construction workers are civilians and have begun a restoration of this facility that has uncovered why it was abandoned in the first place. Varied corridors combined with medium-sized rooms are built stacked up to provide a unique, more intimate gameplay experience with a creepier aesthetic. There will be some interesting ways to utilize these new areas in this map to each player's (Ghostbuster or Ghost) advantage."

Immediately recognizable, Muncher, is a fan-favorite and the most requested Ghost IllFonic has received. If you are a haunting enthusiast, then you will not be disappointed to get your hands on this mischievous Ghost Type in the game.

Players will see new character customization options, gear like the Belt Gizmo and Disruptor Pylon, along with improvements to gear attachments and more. Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Gameplay: The team has been hard at work making improvements to game matchmaking. All bots in the game have also been improved, those haunting you and those helping you bust ghosts.