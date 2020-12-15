Ghostrunner Gets A Winter Pack & A Hardcore Mode

505 Games and All In! Games revealed today that Ghostrunner now has a WInter Pack as well as a new Hardcore mode for the game. So first off, the Winter Pack should be pretty self-explanatory as you're going to be getting a Cold Snap Katana and matching crimson Cold Blood Glove. Technically this is a whole new suit, but since the game is first-person and you can't see the rest of the body, you'll just have to make do with seeing your hand and the blade. But hey, that's one hell of a scary-looking blade covered in frost. Meanwhile, the latest update to the game will bring you a Hardcore mode, totally free of charge. This isn't going to operate like every other hard mode of a game where they just throw more enemies at you. It's now going to be a little more difficult to get around and harder to challenge enemies who were once pushovers. You'll have to get creative to beat the system. Enjoy the trailer showing off both below.

No one said you can't save humanity while looking great! Bundle up with the new Ghostrunner Winter Pack DLC and show off the Cold Snap Katana and Cold Blood Glove as you run through the levels of Dharma Tower. It's time to bring instant death and suffering in style! And get ready to challenge yourself with the new Hardcore game mode available for everyone as part of a free update. Start the game again…… but with all the upgrades you've received so far! How hard can it be if you've already mastered the game and defeated the final boss? There's only one way to find out—dive into a whole new experience. You're alive… But not for long.