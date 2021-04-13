Ghostrunner Receives New Paid & Free DLC Content Today

505 Games and All In! Games revealed today that Ghostrunner has a ton of new content, both in free downloads as well as paid DLC. The developers have launched a few new free game modes which you can download by updating the game, as well as the paid Metal Ox Pack which celebrates 2021 as being the Year Of The Ox. The team also revealed that the upcoming physical edition of Ghostrunner is currently in development for Nintendo Switch, with the currently planned release dates of June 25th in Europe and June 29th in the U.S. You can read more about it here and check out the latest trailer.

The free updates launching today include Kill Run Mode, a game mode with strict time goals and Dharma Tower's greatest challenge. In Kill Run Mode, players slay enemies to add precious seconds to the timer, dash through sections as quickly as possible, and ascend to new heights on the leaderboards. Players can also capture their most stylish moments from a whole new perspective with Photo Mode. Break the fourth wall for the perfect angle and see Ghostrunner's entrancing cyberpunk world like never before. The Metal Ox Pack celebrates the Year of the Ox with four new swords and gloves modeled after Confucian principles and virtues. Benevolence. Justice. Rite. Integrity. Ongoing support for one of 2020's breakout hits continues with free quality-of-life updates. On console, enjoy aim assist for the grappling hook, an adjustable field-of-view (FOV) slider, and the newly added, framerate-boosting Performance Mode on PS4 Pro. On PC, NVIDIA Reflex levels up the cyborg ninja experience, significantly reducing system latency with supported graphics cards. Ghostrunner's upcoming physical release on Nintendo Switch will include every update since last year's digital launch, including performance and stability improvements, control refinements, and upgraded graphics.