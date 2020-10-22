Ghostrunner Will Be Upgradeable For PS5 & Xbox Series X Owners

Some good news for players who end up buying Ghostrunner for PS4 or Xbox One, as the game will have a free upgrade on next-gen consoles. 505 Games and All In! Games revealed today that those who buy the game on the current consoles will have a chance to upgrade it both on the PS5 and Xbox Series X, with the game being compatible with the graphics of both consoles when the next-gen version is released sometime in 2021. Hopefully, we'll get a proper release date for those versions soon.

Ghostrunner is a hardcore FPP slasher packed with lightning-fast action, set in a grim, cyberpunk megastructure. Climb Dharma Tower, humanity's last shelter, after a world-ending cataclysm. Make your way up from the bottom to the top, confront the tyrannical Keymaster, and take your revenge. The streets of this tower city are full of violence. Mara the Keymaster rules with an iron fist and little regard for human life. As resources diminish, the strong prey on the weak and chaos threatens to consume what little order remains. The decisive last stand is coming. A final attempt to set things right before mankind goes over the edge of extinction. As the most advanced blade fighter ever created, you're always outnumbered but never outclassed. Slice your enemies with a monomolecular katana, dodge bullets with your superhuman reflexes, and employ a variety of specialized techniques to prevail. One-hit one-kill mechanics make combat fast and intense. Use your superior mobility (and frequent checkpoints!) to engage in a never-ending dance with death fearlessly. Ghostrunner offers a unique single-player experience: fast-paced, violent combat, and an original setting that blends science fiction with post-apocalyptic themes. It tells the story of a world that has already ended and its inhabitants who fight to survive.