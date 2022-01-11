Ghostrunner's Project_Hel Expansion Will Release In Late January

505 Games announced they have a release date for the next DLC for Ghostrunner, as Project_Hel will be coming out later this month. The new content was teased late last year as they promised players would be getting a slightly different experience compared to the primary game, and it looks like they're going to deliver with some interesting additions. Originally this was going to be a smaller DLC, but the team apparently got really excited for this and turned the content into a much bigger project as you're getting six new missions playing as the character Hel. If you're not familiar with the game, Hel was one of the toughest bosses in the game and posed quite a challenge to knock down, let alone defeat. This time you'll take on their POV and slash your way through enemies to a new soundtrack. You can check out the trailer for the DLC below as it will officially be released on multiple platforms across PC and consoles on January 27th, 2022.

Leap and slash through the dystopian Dharma Tower in six new missions, this time as Hel, one of the tough-as-nails bosses from the original game. Her killer confidence and stronger exoskeleton allow her to take an extra hit, injecting a newfound sense of aggression to Ghostrunner's one-hit-one-kill gameplay. Take control of Hel, one of the original games' bosses, as she descends Dharma Tower on a bloody quest of her own. Designed to appeal to new players and veterans, she's more combat-oriented and can survive an additional attack compared to the Ghostrunner. Run on walls, soar through neon cityscapes, and slice through six levels while mastering Hel's powers through her own ability progression system. Battle new enemies and bosses to the beat of six fresh tracks courtesy of electronic musician Daniel Deluxe.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Ghostrunner – Expansion Project_Hel Teaser Trailer (https://youtu.be/pEl_NJ0sEmk)