Gible Returns: Full Raid Rotation for Dragon Week in Pokémon GO

Niantic shocked its player base last week by introducing the ultra-rare Gible into raids in Pokémon GO for the first time, and now that little shark-like wild boy is back for Ultra Unlock: Dragon Week. Gible is now appearing in Tier Two raids with its Shiny form available, along with the legendary dragon Rayquaza. Bleeding Cool is here to report on the full Raid Rotation for Dragon Week as the mega event of Ultra Unlock begins. If you're shiny hunting or searching for meta-relevant dragons, this guide will help you decide where to spend your raid pass.

Tier One

Dratini – shiny available, full odds

Snivy

Swablu – shiny available, full odds

Treecko – shiny available, full odds

Tier One raids can be sat out during Dragon Week, as all of these Pokémon are available in the wild in abundance. Dratini is a great Pokémon to get with high IVs, but instead of wasting a raid pass, catch wild Dratini and reroll IVs by trading with friends.

Tier Two

Alolan Exeggutor – shiny available, boosted odds

Croconaw

Gible – shiny available, full odds

Sneasel – shiny available, full odds

Gible is the one to do, as there's no telling when the once-rarest Pokémon in the game will return to raids after this. Beyond Gible, the shining star of this Dragon Week event, those who don't have Shiny Sneasel or Exeggutor are in luck, because both of these Pokémon have high shiny rates.

Tier Three

Arbok

Piloswine

Seadra

Vibrava

Seadra and Vibrava are in the wild at the moment, and Arbok isn't worth the raid pass, as its first-stage of Ekans is a common Pokémon. However, if you need more candy to power up your Mamoswines to take on Rayquaza, the second-stage evolution of Piloswine is a great way to farm that candy.

Tier Four

Charizard

Dragonite

Salamence

Walrein

With this, another set of non-Shiny-capable Pokémon, these are only worthy for players that haven't been able to obtain these Pokémon through evolution.

Tier Five

Rayquaza – shiny available, Legendary odds of approximately 1 in 20

Raid, and raid hard. Rayquaza has been gone for almost a full year, and is a highly coveted Pokémon for its amazing attack stats and its black and gold Shiny form. Don't miss our full Rayquaza Raid Guide here. Rayquaza and Gible rule Dragon Week, the first part of Ultra Unlock, and may not be around for a while, so raid while you can, Pokémon GO trainers!