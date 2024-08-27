Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: GigaBash, Passion Republic Games

GigaBash – Mighty DLC: R.O.J.A.K & Balzarr Arrives In Early September

Passion Republic Games have revealed the release date for the next GigaBash DLC, as R.O.J.A.K & Balzarr arrive in the game next week

Article Summary GigaBash adds two new characters, R.O.J.A.K and Balzarr, in the latest Mighty DLC coming September 5, 2024.

R.O.J.A.K is a versatile mech with five pilots, each controlling different combat abilities to protect Earth.

Balzarr, known as the Demon Star, is a powerful Titan with high agility and a deadly blade tail.

With this DLC, GigaBash reaches a total of 18 characters, further expanding its thrilling roster and gameplay.

Developer and publisher Passion Republic Games revealed the release date for the GigaBash – Mighty DLC: R.O.J.A.K & Balzarr, which will arrive next week. As you can tell from the name, the content adds two new characters to the mix, each of them with their own special abilities to aid in your fight to dominate the arena. Along with the news came a new trailer and special video showing them off, which you can check out here in the article. Enjoy the content as they will arrive for PC and consoles on September 5, 2024.

GigaBash – Mighty DLC: R.O.J.A.K & Balzarr

Nicknamed the Demon Star, Balzarr is a new Titan that came to Earth from outer space as a blazing meteor. It is equipped with a powerful blade tail and high agility, which allows it to leap around the battlefield while cleaving its enemies into pieces. It can also enter its signature Predator Stance, allowing it to perch on walls and even on its own tail to unlock the use of more deadly abilities.

Five minds in one body; R.O.J.A.K. is a battle mech controlled by an uncoordinated team of Mighty Warriors serving as mankind's last line of defense against Balzarr. Chomp down your foes with your T-Rex torso, kick enemies into the sky with your cannon-powered boots, snipe foes from afar with your Dragon arm, launch Durian bombs at your enemies, and more. Landing an attack with each body part will allow the pilots to synergize and activate the mech's full potential.

With the release of this new DLC release along with the past collaboration with the Tokusatsu genre titans such as Godzilla and Ultraman, GigaBash now has a grand total of 18 playable characters in its roster. So will you help the R.O.J.A.K. team protect humanity from this celestial invader, or will you play as Balzarr and unleash hell on Earth?

