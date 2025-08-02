Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Delightful Days, Gigantamax, pokemon

Gigantamax Butterfly Max Battle Day Announced for Pokémon GO

Take on Gigantamax Butterfree in the newly announced Max Battle Day event, coming soon to Pokémon GO along with big bonuses.

Article Summary Gigantamax Butterfree debuts in Pokémon GO during Max Battle Day on August 3, 2025, 2–5 p.m. local time

Shiny Gigantamax Butterfree available; Power Spots refresh more often and yield boosted Max Particles

Timed Research offers Shiny Dynamax Darumaka and boosted rewards; paid quest adds exclusive bonuses

Event features increased Max Particle limit, extra Special Trades, and higher Remote Raid limits

Gigantamax Butterfree will take over Power Spots in Pokémon GO for an upcoming Max Battle Day event. Let's get into the details.

Here's what's happening for the Gigantamax Butterfree Max Battle Day event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Sunday, August 3, 2025, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time

Sunday, August 3, 2025, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time New Pokémon: Gigantamax Butterfree debuts in Pokémon GO.

Gigantamax Butterfree debuts in Pokémon GO. Shiny release: Gigantamax Butterfree will be available to encounter in its Shiny form.

Gigantamax Butterfree will be available to encounter in its Shiny form. Event bonuses: Max Particle collection limit increased to 1,600. All Power Spots will host Gigantamax Battles. Power Spots will refresh more frequently. 8× Max Particles from Power Spots. Two additional Special Trades. From August 2 at 5:00 p.m. to August 3 at 8:00 p.m. PDT (GMT −7), the daily Remote Raid Pass limit will increase from 10 to 20. Additional bonuses will be active on August 3, 2025, from 12:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time, including: 2× Max Particles from exploring. 1/4 Adventuring distance to receive Max Particles. Niantic notes for these additional bonuses: Trainers can collect Max Particles via the Nearby menu each day by exploring. Adventure Sync can help make sure your distance counts! Keep an eye on the Nearby menu for the icon that shows when Max Particles are ready to collect. For these bonuses to apply, Trainers must first collect all Max Particles available in the Nearby menu.

Timed Research: Free Timed Research: Timed Research will be available ahead of the event, from July 28 at 6:00 a.m. – August 3 at 5:00 p.m local time. Completing this Timed Research will award an encounter with Dynamax Darumaka, which can be Shiny. The tasks will also award Trainers with Candy and Max Particles. Event Ticket: A paid questline will be available for $4.99. It will reward one Max Mushroom and 25,000 XP. It will also add new bonuses, including: 2× XP from Max Battles Max Particle collection limit increased to 5,600 Niantic notes: This Timed Research will be effective on Sunday, August 3, 2025, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time. Trainers will be able to purchase and gift tickets to any of their Pokémon GO friends that they have achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with. Please note that purchases—including those made for other Trainers—are non-refundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Tickets cannot be purchased with PokéCoins. Please note that this ticket will only be available in the in-game shop until Sunday, August 3, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. local time.



