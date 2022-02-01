Gillette Unveils The Gillette Cup Featuring Fortnite Creative Maps

Gilette has revealed their plans for a new esports tournament as the Gilette Cup will be taking place in two days live on Twitch. Several members of the Gillette Gaming Alliance across Europe and Asia will be shooting it out in Fortnite, more specifically in Fortnite Creative where they will compete on specialized maps. Everyone will be competing in an online setup broadcast live from February 3rd-4th with a grand prize of $25,000 on the line. Here's more details of how the event will go this Thursday.

The two-day tournament, which kicks off on February 3, will be hosted by esports hosts and commentators including Alan "Bricey" Brice and Iain Chambers. Additionally, the Gillette Cup will feature members of the Gillette Gaming Alliance as they compete in the Gillette Bed Battles, a map built in Fortnite Creative, alongside members of the global Fortnite community. The Gillette Gaming Alliance, now in its fourth year, is a team of global streamers selected to represent the brand and create content for audiences worldwide.

Day One of the Gillette Cup will focus on Regionals, where eight "duo" teams will play for each of the six regions participating – France, Germany, Italy, Russia, Spain, and the UK – totaling 96 players overall. All teams will play three rounds of Bed Battles on a ranked point system, with the top two teams from each region advancing to the Semi-Finals. Day Two will host the Semi-Finals and Finals, where the 12 advancing teams will be divided into two groups of six to play one round. The top three duos from each group (six duos in total) will advance to the Finals for one winner-take-all round. The last duo standing will be named the Gillette Cup Winner and split a $25,000 cash prize. The Gillette Gaming Alliance members who will battle it out against fellow fans, followers, and members of the esports and gaming community to become the first-ever Gillette Cup Winner include: