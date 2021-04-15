Giveaway: Multiple Console Codes For Knight Squad 2

We got a set of codes to give away for Chainsawesome Games' latest release that came out today, Knight Squad 2. The team has given us a chance to give out codes for the game so you can get in on the action and start beating up other knights for conquest and glory in timed events with insane weapons. What do you need to do to get these codes? Scroll down to the bottom and you'll see two sets of codes for Xbox and Steam. These are first-come-first-serve, no strings attached. All you gotta do is be the fastest one to claim a code. Once they're taken, they're gone, and NO, we don't have more we're just sitting on. These are everything we have. Best of luck to you!

A training ground to prepare for the full release, Knight Squad 2 Trials provides squires a place to hone their chivalric skills in Battle Royale mode. Clash with other competitors wielding authentic medieval armaments, including laser guns, boomerangs, and proximity mines until only one warrior remains standing. Trials will also allow participants to join lobbies made by players in the full game and get a taste of all the action on offer in Knight Squad 2. The full Knight Squad 2 experience sports more than 13 competitive multiplayer modes for up to eight players. Fight in a free-for-all foray to gain control of a massive weapon and unleash its devastating power in Juggernaut mode. Team up in Painter, a graffiti turf war where the aim is to color coat more of the arena than opponents before the clock runs out. Then, for a classic bit of fun, unwind with a leisurely match of Soccer while dodging bazooka rockets, oncoming arrow fire, and whatever else the other side can muster while chasing down the ball. Knight Squad 2 builds on the beloved framework of its predecessor to deliver an absorbing and varied multiplayer experience that puts compelling spins on familiar pastimes and introduces an element of chaos with wild variables like slippery floors and exploding bodies. Easy to pick up and enjoy with friends and family of all ages and skill levels, Knight Squad 22 aims to bring people together in the way that only a mountain of vicious combat-filled minigames can.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Knight Squad 2 – Official Release Date Trailer (https://youtu.be/nGHBAcylpOE)

