Giveaway: Win A Copy Of The Jackbox Party Pack 10

Would you like to win a copy of The Jackbox Party Pack 10? Read all of the rules below to find out how to enter and win the game.

Follow and RT our Twitter account before Nov 27, 11am PT to participate.

Don't miss out, our Twitter contest uses #BCJPP10 for easy tracking.

Contest: U.S. residents only, and winners are randomly selected.

Would you like to win a copy of the video game The Jackbox Party Pack 10? All you need is a Twitter account to take part in this giveaway. Jackbox Games have provided us with a couple of copies of the game to give out to players heading into the holiday season, stacked with five new party titles that honor the game's 10th Anniversary. What do you need to do to win this? In order for a chance to win it, all you're required to do is two things on Twitter. All you have to do is follow our Twitter/X account and also retweet the social media post tied to this contest. You can't miss it as it will have the same image as the one here and the hashtag #BCJPP10. You have until Monday, November 27 at 11am PT to do so.

That's all! Literally, we're only asking you to do two things that cost you zero money and little time on your part, and you could win a copy of the video game The Jackbox Party Pack 10. Now, as usual, before the complaints start coming into our comments section from people who don't have a Twitter/X account… it's 2023; the service is (currently) free to use. If you're reading this post, you have the capability of making a Twitter/X account. Emailing us or complaining in the comments that the contest is "selective" or "unfair" will not make you a winner. When we choose winners, we will be checking that you have both retweeted our post and that you're following Bleeding Cool's official Twitter/X account. Those who have not done so are not eligible to win; we do check the accounts AND content of those picked at random. Best of luck to those of you who enter!

This contest is limited to players in the United States. Winners will be chosen at random. Entry into the contest does not automatically guarantee you are a winner.

