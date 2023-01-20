Giveaway: Win A Custom Colossal Cave Meta Quest 2 Would you like to win a customized Meta Quest 2 featuring the game Colossal Cave? Read all the rules below to find out how!

Would you like to win a customized Meta Quest 2 featuring the game Colossal Cave? All you need is a Twitter account to take part in this giveaway. Cygnus Entertainment has provided us with an opportunity to give way a brand-new VR headset and controllers that have been customized with the artwork you see below, all to promote the game's release on the platform. What do you need to do to win this? In order for a chance to win it, all you're required to do is two things on Twitter. All you have to do is follow our Twitter account and also retweet the social media post tied to this contest. You can't miss it, as it will have the same image as the one here, and the hashtag #BCColossalCave. You have until Monday, January 23rd at 11am PT to do so.

That's all! Literally, we're only asking you to do two things that cost you zero money and little time on your part, and you could win a customized Meta Quest 2 featuring the game Colossal Cave. Now, as usual, before the complaints start coming into our comments section from people who don't have a Twitter account… it's 2023; Twitter is free to use. If you're reading this post, you have the capability of making a Twitter account. Emailing us or complaining in the comments that the contest is "selective" or "unfair" will not make you a winner. When we choose winners, we will check that you have both retweeted our post and that you're following Bleeding Cool's official Twitter account. Those who have not done so are not eligible to win; we do check the accounts AND content of those picked at random. Best of luck to those of you who enter!

This contest is limited to players in the United States. Winners will be chosen at random. Entry into the contest does not automatically guarantee you are a winner.