Giveaway: Win A Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Code & Yeti Cooler

We have codes to give away for the video game Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed, as well as one lucky winner will get a special Yeti cooler.

Would you like to win a code for Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed and possibly a Yeti cooler with the Ghostbusters logo on it? IllFonic has given us five codes for the video game to give away, specifically for the Epic Games Store, giving you a chance to snag the game and play it with your friends as you hunt down ghosts (or haunt the new breed of Ghostbusters) in this 4-v-1 title. On top of that, Yeti has provided us with a special cooler to give away, with the iconic logo on top, as it has been colored tan to match the uniforms. One lucky winner will get both a code and the cooler! What do you need to do to win this? In order for a chance to win it, all you're required to do is two things on Twitter. All you have to do is follow our Twitter account and also retweet the social media post tied to this contest. You can't miss it as it will have the same image as the one here, and the hashtag #BCYetiBusters. You have until Monday, June 19th at 11am PT to do so.

That's all! Literally, we're only asking you to do two things that cost you zero money and little time on your part, and you could win a copy of Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed and possibly the cooler on top. Now, as usual, before the complaints start coming into our comments section from people who don't have a Twitter account… it's 2023; Twitter is free to use. If you're reading this post, you have the capability of making a Twitter account. Emailing us or complaining in the comments that the contest is "selective" or "unfair" will not make you a winner. When we choose winners, we will be checking that you have both retweeted our post and that you're following Bleeding Cool's official Twitter account. Those who have not done so are not eligible to win; we do check the accounts AND content of those picked at random. Best of luck to those of you who enter!

