Posted in: AEW, Games, THQ Nordic, Video Games | Tagged: AEW Fight Forever, Jamie Hayter

Jamie Hayter Has Finally Been Added To AEW Fight Forever

AEW Fight Forever has now added one of the most glaring oversights in the roster, as Jamie Hayter is a part of Season Three.

Article Summary Jamie Hayter joins AEW Fight Forever roster in Season 3 with her signature entrance.

New in-game content includes a beach ring, 33 move-sets, 42 skins, and 11 music tracks.

THQ Nordic and Yukes enhance the online co-op with new wrestler poses and attires.

AEW: Fight Forever features arcade gameplay, unique match types, and wrestler customization.

One of the biggest missing pieces to AEW Fight Forever when it launched has finally come to the game, as Jamie Hayter is joining the roster. Hayter was women's champion at the time the game was coming out, just before she got injured and was unable to compete. She's been off TV for nearly a year, but she hasn't been forgotten by the fans who absolutely expected to see her in the video game… and then saw she was no where to be found. It has been a long time coming, but that oversight has finally been corrected, as the British professional wrestler has been added to the game as part of the Season 3 content, complete with her amazing entrance song that they turned into a rave track.

THQ Nordic and Yukes are also adding a few new additions as part of her inclusion to the game, as you can access a new day and evening beach ring, 33 new move-sets, 42 new skin and attire options, and 11 new music tracks, as well as new poses for a number of wrestlers based on how they come to the ring. Enjoy the trailer as Hayter is available today.

About AEW: Fight Forever

AEW: Fight Forever's nostalgic arcade feel and hand-drawn animations has created a frenzy among wrestling and fighting game purists alike. AEW: Fight Forever presents fans with their first chance to pull off wrestling moves only seen on the wildly popular AEW programming. Online co-op wrestling has gone completely next level with Tag-Team matches that feature sequences of team manoeuvres performed with simple commands. Game modes include Ladder Match, Exploding Barbed Wire, Casino Battle Royale, and the highly anticipated Stadium Stampede, along with a stacked roster of popular AEW wrestlers. Fans can also enjoy career mode, wrestler customization, signature AEW arenas, and good ol' fashioned unsanctioned fun!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!