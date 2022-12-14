Glytch To Build Second Esports Arena In Columbus, Ohio

Glytch, the professional esports stadium company, announced today they're building a second stadium located in Columbus, Ohio. The arena would be its own self-sustaining arena and broadcast space, giving any esport who wishes to take over it for an event full access to everything they would need to hold a professional tournament over the course of several days. The company will be working in partnership with the Buckeye Group, Populous, and Scenario, to build on a more than 100,000 square feet area with seating for up to 2,000 fans. We got more info on the arena below, along with a couple of quotes, as it is set to open sometime in 2024-2025.

"The Columbus location joins Los Angeles, California, as part of Glytch's mission to build 32 esports stadiums across the U.S. and Canada over the next seven years, each the official home stadium of a professional esports team. Glytch is eager to engage with the active esports and gaming community in metro Columbus across game publishers, developers, producers, and collegiate organizations."

"Ohio has a booming esports fan base and we are proud to be serving the Buckeye State with a true, professional esports stadium," said Michael Williams, Chief Visionary Officer for Glytch. "We firmly believe this is the next step in esports. Instead of hosting every major esports league and all the teams in Los Angeles, we believe in regional stadiums with local teams. We want everyone across the country to enjoy what this phenomenon has to offer."

"As a huge Ohio fan, it's incredibly important to our state that we bring innovative companies like Glytch to provide an interactive and immersive experience for the gaming community," said Billy Goldberg, CEO for the Buckeye Group. "It's such a validation to Columbus to bring Glytch to our neighborhood."