GO Fest 2020 Make-Up Day is August 16 In Pokémon GO

Pokémon GO trainers who missed out on their favorite Pokémon at GO Fest 2020 will have another chance at success. Niantic has announced a three-hour make-up day for GO Fest 2020 as recompense for the server errors that made the game unplayable during the Friendship habitat on the first day. Though the rest o the event went off without a hitch once servers were fixed, it would be more an hour until gameplay resumed, leaving those who paid for a ticket unable to play for that time. The GO Fest 2020 make-up day will be held on Sunday, August 16, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. local time. Here's what it includes, and what that might mean for Pokémon GO players.

Three different habitats will be featured during this event, each lasting for one hour. 11:00 a.m.: Fire

12:00 p.m.: Water

1:00 p.m.: Friendship

These were the habits most impacted by the server issues at GO Fest 2020, so it makes sense that they're the focus. Pokémon that spawned at the event during these hours included: Pikachu, Clefairy, Jigglypuff, Chansey, Eevee, Snorlax, Togetic, Marill, Sudowoodo, Wobbuffet, Mantine, Roselia, Feebas, Chimecho, Woobat, Charmander with a Pikachu visor, Charizard, Vulpix, Growlithe, Ponyta, Alolan Marowak, Magmar, Flareon, Houndour, Torchic, Numel, Tepig, Darumaka, Litwick, Heatmore, Squirtle with a Pikachu visor, Blastoise, Poliwag, Tentacool, Slowpoke, Magikarp, Vaporeon, Chinchou, Quilfish, Mudkip, Carvanha, Clamperl, Oshawott, Tympole, Alomomola.

What remains to be seen is if GO Fest 2020 incense Pokémon whose trainers also missed during the server issues, such as Unown and Gible, will also be featured. It would only be fair. The next bit from the announcement alludes to that eventuality, but remains vague:

"Pokémon featured during the Pokémon GO Fest 2020 Fire, Water, and Friendship habitat hours will be appearing in the wild. Incense will be more effective at attracting the featured Pokémon, and certain featured Pokémon will appear only when attracted by Incense, so be sure to use Incense to encounter all sorts of Pokémon!" Incense activated during the event will last for one hour.

Then, another aspect of this GO Fest 2020 make-up event gave little information and even more questions:

There'll be a special free box featuring two Incense and two Remote Raid Passes. Please note that players can claim this box only if they have fewer than three Remote Raid Passes in their Item Bag.

With Raid Passes being a featured reward in this make-up, Pokémon GO players are left to wonder if the raids that day will be GO Fest 2020 raids that were missed during the server issues such as Kyogre, Groudon, and Gible… or if raids will continue as normal that day. This is a major sticking point, and is strange that Niantic left this vague, considering how much of their money is earned from Raid Passes.

Finally, a deserved but appreciated detail:

Gifts opened during the event can contain Rare Candies.

This was one of the major bonuses missed during the Friendship hour at GO Fest 2020, and will be a major win… depending on if Niantic allows the GO Fest limit of 200 gifts to be opened rather than the normal limit of twenty. Overall, though, a three-hour day for just over an hour lost seems more than fair and goes a long way to show how Niantic is dedicated to its player base.

GO Fest 2020 Make-Up day is set for August 16th, but expect more details to come out ahead of the kick-off as other time zones begin the game earlier.